OST (OST) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $1.46 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00891658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.70 or 0.08814647 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

