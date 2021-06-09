Otis Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,495 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,300% compared to the average volume of 693 call options.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.16. 42,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion and a PE ratio of 33.27.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.