Overlook Holdings Ltd Has $392.12 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,950 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for about 100.0% of Overlook Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Overlook Holdings Ltd owned 0.58% of NetEase worth $392,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,021. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

