Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stake Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Owens & Minor worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,541,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

