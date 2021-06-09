Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183,198 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 859,293 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,868,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,793,052 shares of company stock worth $25,719,490. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

