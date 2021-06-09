Oxen Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002858 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $192,164.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.24 or 0.07023617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.61 or 0.01701488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00462993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00166731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.87 or 0.00729684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00462400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00388416 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,410,847 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

