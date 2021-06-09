Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

