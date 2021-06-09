Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-2.350 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. 115,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.46. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $98.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.