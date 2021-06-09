Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.050 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.10. 114,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

