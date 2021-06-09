Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 115,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,188. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

