Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350–0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 115,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,188. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

