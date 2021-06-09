Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OXINF stock remained flat at $$29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

