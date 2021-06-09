Oxygen Price Down 5.4% This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $119.80 million and approximately $997,676.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00005483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,903,922 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.