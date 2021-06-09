P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Shares Up 1.4%

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.35. 4,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 29,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23.

About P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.