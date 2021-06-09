Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.90% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 331,991 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PMBC. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.