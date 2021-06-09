PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

