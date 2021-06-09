PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Down 14%

Shares of PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) fell 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.21. 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57.

PAID Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant processing services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of offers online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

