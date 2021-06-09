PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $46.73 million and $2.34 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00222446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00209152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.01294167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,422.06 or 0.99807849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

