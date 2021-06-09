Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock valued at $140,961,088. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,018.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 969,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 938,332 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.32. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.