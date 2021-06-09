Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,943 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $30.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

