Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.92. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$45.89 million and a P/E ratio of -35.38.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.