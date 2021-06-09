Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.92. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$45.89 million and a P/E ratio of -35.38.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$106,800. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 501,500 shares of company stock worth $451,965.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.