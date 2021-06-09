Parachute (PAR) One Day Volume Hits $307,208.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $307,208.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,846,970 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

