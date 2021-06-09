Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 501.60 ($6.55).
Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 539.50 ($7.05). 831,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,402. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.50.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.