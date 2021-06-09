Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 501.60 ($6.55).

Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 539.50 ($7.05). 831,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,402. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.50.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

