Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Down 0.2%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.19. 19,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 8,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.