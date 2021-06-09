Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.08. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 64,546 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Park City Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Park City Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

