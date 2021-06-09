Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 1,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several research firms have commented on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

