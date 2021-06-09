ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $661.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $661.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

