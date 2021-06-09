Particl Market Cap Tops $14.97 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $6,457.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.75 or 0.00578069 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,820,964 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,856 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

