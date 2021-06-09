PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.02. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 510 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

