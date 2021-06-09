Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce $290.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.40 million and the lowest is $272.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $250.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

