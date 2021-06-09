Pawtocol (UPI) Market Cap Hits $6.61 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 64.6% against the dollar. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $232,751.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00221730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00208015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.14 or 0.01363468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,082.22 or 0.99893351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

