PayPie (PPP) Price Reaches $0.0407 on Top Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $814.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00891658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.70 or 0.08814647 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

