PCB Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

PCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 130.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

