PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 124.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $248.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

