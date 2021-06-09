Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $36.19 million and $59,821.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,974,560 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

