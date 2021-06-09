Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,526 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

