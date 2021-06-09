Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 341,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

AAPL stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

