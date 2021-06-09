PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE PMT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,776 shares of company stock valued at $196,463. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

