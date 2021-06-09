Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 155.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.48 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,783.76, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

