Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $6,761.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00067191 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001771 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,738,796 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.