pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 78.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $909.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00218778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00207688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.60 or 0.01380753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,470.68 or 1.00345431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

