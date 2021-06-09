PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Cap of $264,640.57

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $264,640.57 and $373.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023604 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00180907 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,283,245 coins and its circulating supply is 45,043,075 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

