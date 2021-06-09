PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $181,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 82,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

