Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Delek US worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,938 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Delek US stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.