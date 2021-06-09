Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

