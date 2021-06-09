Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,456 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Cerus worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cerus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,662 shares of company stock worth $1,602,454 in the last 90 days. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

