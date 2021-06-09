Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.