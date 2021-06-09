Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Talend worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Talend by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLND. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

TLND opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

