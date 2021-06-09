Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,122.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 537,026 shares of company stock valued at $45,946,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

