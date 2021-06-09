Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $6.49 Million in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNST. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.